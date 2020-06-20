James "Jim" Regensburger
Pierce Twp. - James "Jim" Regensburger Sr., passed away on June 19, 2020. Jim was born June 10, 1935, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Paul and Mary Regensburger. Jim was the loving husband of Ruth Regensburger. Beloved father of Mariann Smith (Mike), Sue Ritz (Steve), Peggy Luehrmann (Bill Jr.), Jimmy Regensburger Jr. (Amy), and Chris O'Brien (Shawn). Grandfather of Becky Jacob (Josh), Mark Smith (Chelsea), Danny Luehrmann, Matt Luehrmann, Rachel Bresser (Adam), Nancy Doyle (Brian), Jill Davis (Jeff), James Regensburger III (Katie), Jeremy O'Brien (Shay, and Lindsey O'Brien. Great-grandfather of 8 great-grandchildren. Brother of Mark Regensburger (Linda), Don Regensburger (Mary), and Robert Regensburger (Katie). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers; Paul and Tom Regensburger. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Hands for GAND at https://www.gatad2b.org/donate.html A public visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St Rt 125) Amelia, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 9-10:15 AM. A public service will be conducted by Father Barry Windholtz at 10:15 AM at the funeral home. Interment Pierce Twp. Cemetery.




