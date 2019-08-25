|
James Reilman
Green Township - Jim Reilman passed away on August 19, 2019, at age 89, after a brave battle with melanoma. Jim was the beloved husband of Linda (Blouin) Reilman, loving father of Dr. Linda L. Reilman, Dr. Randall (Sandi) Reilman and Scott Reilman, and dear grandfather of Rachel, Cheryl and Kyle Fladung, Makala Lykins, and Cameryn, Taylore, Zach, Evan, Christopher and Nicholas Reilman. Jim was born on December 4, 1929, in the parlor of his family's home on Herbert Avenue in Cheviot. Parents Harry and Marie (Brockhoff) Reilman raised four children -- Dorothy, Harry, Ruth and Jim. Their Grandfather Henry Reilman was from Ankum, Germany, and Grandmother Minnie lived with them. His lifelong friends, golf buddies, and partners-in-fun were his classmates from St. Martin's Grade School and the Elder High School Class of '47. Jim proudly served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gilbert Islands during the Korean Conflict. He returned to Cincinnati and married Shirley Kunkel, with whom he had three wonderful children, Linda, Randy and Scott. Jim was a whirlwind. He worked as an architectural draftsman in his 20's, but was soon running home remodeling crews for Ralph Brasington -- while attending night school at University of Cincinnati for over 10 years! At age 38, he was hired by Turner Corporation as a construction superintendent. For the next 20 years he worked throughout the country building skyscrapers, hotels, airports, hospitals, a prison and a couple of nuclear containment vessels (he liked math). In 1986, he came to Detroit to work on its downtown monorail system. There, he met his wife Linda when he came barreling out of an elevator and nearly knocked me down. Pleasantries were exchanged, a quick proposal, marriage, moving vans, new towns, and 31 years flew by. When Jim retired, he returned to Cincinnati and the Fun Years began as he laughed with his kids and grandkids. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28th, between 7:00PM and 9:00PM at Meyer Funeral Home, 5864 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati. On Thursday, August 29th, there will be visitation at 10:30AM, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at St. Martin of Tours, 3720 St. Martins Place, Cincinnati. Interment follows immediately at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Martin of Tours would be lovely. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019