James Robert "Jim" Gerrein
Ft. Thomas - James Robert "Jim" Gerrein, 80, of Ft. Thomas, passed away at home in the company of his loving wife Sandy on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Jim was an avid golfer and accomplished at making and repairing clubs. He made many sets of golf clubs over the years, and many of his siblings, children, and grandchildren still use the clubs he made for them. He taught himself to build and repair computers. Many families received their first computer from Jim's work. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Jim's last act before passing away was to post a message sharing how proud he was of his children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur "Fritz" and Mildred (nee Hovel) Gerrein. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Sandy (nee Meirose) Gerrein, his devoted children, Jo Guido, Pam Warner, Jeff (Betsy) Gerrein, Rick (Lisa) Gerrein, Jenny (Jerry) Cox, Becky (Robert) Sprague and Andy (Vicki) Gerrein, his loving 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one on the way and his dear siblings, Donald (Betty) Gerrein, William (Jean) Gerrein, Patricia (Michael) Emark, Catherine (late Matthew) Gabis and Edward (Mary Ann) Gerrein. Visitation at Muehlenkamp- Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas) from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday (December 19). Mass of Christian Burial on Friday (December 20) at 10:00 am at the Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave. (Newport) with Msgr. William Cleves officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019