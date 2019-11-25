|
James Robert "Bob" Miller Sr
Ryland Heights - James Robert "Bob" Miller Sr, age 80, of Ryland Heights, passed away on Sunday, November 24 at his home. He was a retired welder for General Electric in Evendale. He was the former mayor for over 25 years and had many accomplishments for the City of Ryland Heights. He was an elder at Banklick Christian Church and led many community fishing tournaments. Bob was a member of the Masonic 746 in Latonia and former Steward and Vice President of the local UAW. He was a founder and was active in the Action Ministries. Bob was founder and creator of many Horse Trails in Ryland Heights for the community and for . He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Anna Lee Miller and a son James Robert Miller, Jr in 1983. He is survived by his loving wife Jean Ann (Marsh) Miller for over 60 years. Four daughters- Myrna Elaine (Donald) Iles, Deborah Jean (Ben) Perry, Tammie Rena Miller, Elizabeth Ann (Ray) Cain. One brother- Charles Miller and a sister- Ruth Mercer. 12 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandaughter.
Visitation 3-8 PM Friday, November 29, funeral service will be 11 AM Monday December 2, 2019 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Memorials to Banklick Christian Church, 4150 Madison Pike, Covington, KY 41017 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
