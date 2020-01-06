|
James Ronald White
Taylor Mill - James Ronald White, 84, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was a Korean Conflict Navy Veteran, a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Latonia, KY and an engineer for Johnson Controls. Ron enjoyed golfing, working on his farm and spending time with his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clay White and Pearl Zornes White. Ron is survived by several nieces, nephews, a family of close friends and his faithful dog Tate. Visitation will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1:30 PM until a 2:00 PM Funeral Service with a Military Honor Guard at Highland Cemetery Chapel, 2167 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Interment: Highland Cemetery. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to any No Kill Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
