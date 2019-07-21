|
|
James Russell Clinkenbeard
Morning View - passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood at the age of 87. He was born in Atwood, Ky on September 25, 1931; the son of the late Russell and Lyda (nee Sims) Clinkenbeard. James was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was drafted in 1952 and served in the 5th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, "C" Company assigned to outpost "Harry" in Chorwon Valley, Korea. He enjoyed farming and raising beef cattle. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by four sisters, Martha Bowling, Margie Fisk, Betty Webster, and Jane Hembree; and four brothers, Thomas, Charles, Billie, and Edward Clinkenbeard. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marilyn Clinkenbeard and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation for James will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Burial with military honors in procession will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or share a memory of James for his family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019