James S. Brown Obituary
James S. Brown

Covington - James S. Brown, age 56, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home. He worked in editing at WCPO and WKRC, James also did freelance web designing. He is survived by his step-mother-Ronda Brown and sister- Robin (Mark) Chadwick. Two nephews - Zachary and Blake Chadwick. Jamie has requested there be no funeral, viewing or any other type of get together in his honor. Instead of flowers, he requests you make a donation to the Animal Welfare Institute https://awionline.org/content/dogs-cats. Or maybe just do something nice for a cat or dog today. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
