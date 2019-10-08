|
James S. Camp
Independence - James S. Camp, 76 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. James was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Robert and Vera Mae Camp. James leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Peggy Camp; daughters, Melissa Guinan (Rich) of Altus, OK; Julie Stetter (Doug) of Erlanger; and Michelle Mann (Greg) of Corinth. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Christopher, Jessica, James, Jacob, Abby, Eleanor, Nicholas, Emily and 3 great grandchildren Lilly, Lyndsey and Leo. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Saint Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Road, Erlanger, KY 41018. Reception to follow. Memorial donations are suggested to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019