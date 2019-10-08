Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for James Camp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Camp

Add a Memory
James S. Camp Obituary
James S. Camp

Independence - James S. Camp, 76 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. James was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Robert and Vera Mae Camp. James leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Peggy Camp; daughters, Melissa Guinan (Rich) of Altus, OK; Julie Stetter (Doug) of Erlanger; and Michelle Mann (Greg) of Corinth. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Christopher, Jessica, James, Jacob, Abby, Eleanor, Nicholas, Emily and 3 great grandchildren Lilly, Lyndsey and Leo. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Saint Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Road, Erlanger, KY 41018. Reception to follow. Memorial donations are suggested to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now