James S. Lotz
Montgomery - Devoted husband of 62 years to Phyllis. Loving father to Jim (Kathie) Lotz, Steve (Barb) Lotz, Jeff (Tammy) Lotz, John (Shannon) Lotz, Nick Lotz (Jodi), and Jane (Craig) Holtmeier. Grandfather to Michael (Alayne) Lotz, Julie (Christopher) Clark, Alexandra (Phil) Furlong, Sam (Katelyn) Lotz, Dana, Garrett and Connor Lotz, and Clare, Blake and Grace Holtmeier. Great grandfather to Theodore and Leo Clark. Brother of Mary Ann Angst. Member of the Knights of Columbus. Graduated from St. Xavier High School, the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University and was a Certified Public Accountant. Served as a Pilot for 3 years in the U.S. Air Force and achieved the rank of Captain. Funeral Mass, Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Live streamed also at link below. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Moeller High School where his 5 sons graduated. More info at www.strawserfuneralhome.com