James Schmidt
Ft. Mitchell - James "Jim" Schmidt, 81 of Ft. Mitchell, passed away Thursday September 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He was in the Army Reserves, and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Jim retired after 28 ½ years with the Covington Fire Department. Jim also enjoyed watching volleyball, fishing and was an avid collector and loved to carve Santa Clauses. He was known throughout Northern KY as "Santa Man". He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Rosemary Decker Schmidt; brothers, Bernard Schmidt and Daniel Schmidt; and sister, Lynne (Schmidt) Noll. Survivors include his loving wife, Mary L. Adkison Schmidt; daughter, Jodi Schmidt of Ft. Mitchell; brother, Steve Schmidt of Independence; sister, Rosalie Schmidt McDavid of Union; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the church's capacity while still maintaining a 6 feet of social distance. Visitation will be Wednesday September 23rd from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a second visitation Thursday September 24th from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24th at the church. Interment will be at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Passionist Nuns, 1151 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Online guest book at middendorfbullock.com