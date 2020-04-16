|
|
James Schnitzler
Alexandria - James Clifford Schnitzler Jr, 70, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Cincinnati VA Hospital. Born in Dayton, Kentucky he was the son of James Clifford Schnitzler Sr. and Dorothy Schnitzler (Thomas). Jimmy graduated from Pendleton County High School and went on to serve in the US Navy from 1968-1973 including a deployment on the USS Farragut DLG-6. He was retired from the VA Medical Center in Fort Thomas after a 30-year career. He also worked at Thomas Moore College post retirement. Jimmy was a man of God. He enjoyed gardening and sharing meals and recipes with family and friends. He always had the most beautiful flower beds and his homemade pickles, blackberry and raspberry jellies were family favorites. Jimmy was so full of life, happy to strike up conversation with anyone he came across, he "never met a stranger". He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, hard work ethic, and his ability to make you laugh. He is survived by Zachary Schnitzler (son), Morgan Kramer (daughter), Adam Kramer (stepson), Shannon Schnitzler (daughter), Floyd Schnitzler (brother), Sherry Beyersdoerfer (sister), Steve Schnitzler (brother) and 6 grandchildren. He was predeceased by James C. Schnitzler Sr. (father), Dorothy Schnitzler (mother), Norma Spangler (sister) and Asher Schnitzler (son). The funeral service will be private due to the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic. Interment at the Grandview Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated and can be delivered to Alexandria Funeral Home at 325 Washington St. Alexandria, KY 41001.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020