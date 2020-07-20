James Sewell
Florence - James (Jim) D. Sewell, 83, of Florence, KY, passed away exactly the way he always wanted — surrounded by his loving family — on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home in Florence. Jim checked these very obituaries every morning to make sure he wasn't in them. He was a character in a way that even the best sitcom writers couldn't create. He loved Hallmark movies, even though he cried at the end of each one. His diet often consisted of a "fresh" Pepsi, donuts from Emerson's Bakery, and mustard sandwiches. He had a love affair with the game of baseball that lasted his entire life. The Reds were, of course, his favorite team. Every night, every summer, you'd find him in his chair with the Reds on the radio and another game on the television, while he toggled between every other game happening that day on his iPad. His love of baseball could only be topped by his love and devotion to his church and to Jesus Christ. He was a longtime member of Northern Kentucky First Church of God in Erlanger, KY. He attended services regularly, and went to every revival or concert he could find. He loved listening to and singing gospel music, and especially relished the times he was able to sing with his granddaughter, Emily Sewell. Jim was a loving and devoted husband to Carroll, his wife of nearly 52 years, whom he's promised to wait for "just beyond the moon". He worked as a delivery driver for Interstate Brands for over 30 years, ensuring his family never wanted for anything. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Cora Ethel Sewell and Bobbitt Sewell, and his three brothers and only sister: Charles, Eugene, Donald Paul, and Ruby (Graven). He is survived by his loving wife, Carroll (Phillips); five children: Diana Abbott (Steve), Susan Smith (James), Angela Cress (Matthew), Nancy Blackburn (Doug), and Scott Sewell (Danielle); seven grandchildren: Corey, Amber, Kayla, Lauren, Matthew, Riley, and Emily; and two great grandchildren, Judson and Bentley. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow immediately after at Northern Kentucky First Church of God, 450 Graves Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41048. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences can be left at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com