Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Sharpe

Add a Memory
James Sharpe Obituary
James Sharpe

Florence - James (Jim) L. Sharpe, 72, of Florence, KY, left this world and entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 19, 2020 bathed in the love, prayers, and support of his family. He was dearly loved and respected for his boundless faith and devotion to family. Born October 23, 1947 in South Bend, IN, he attended Notre Dame High School in Niles, IL and graduated in 1966. He attended the University of Tennessee-Martin before marrying the love of his life on July 4, 1970. He was a devout Catholic and long-time parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary. He was an avid golfer, and nothing made him happier than 18 holes with his family and friends. Jim had a love of airplanes and spent many nights flying on his flight simulator and attended many airshows with his family. He spent the last 7 years traveling with his friends and family knowing no limitations, even getting to visit the beaches of Normandy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Yolanda (Turri) Sharpe and brothers Patrick, Joseph, and John Sharpe and is survived by his loving wife, Lori (Wehlage), children Jim (Jessica), Dawn (Tony), and Anne (Joshua), and 6 granddaughters (Emily, Hannah, Julie, Jenna, Abigail, and Sophia). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. "Hugs from Home" can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com under the condolences tab.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -