Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
James "Jim" Steltenkamp Obituary
Bronson, Ky Formerly of Fort Thomas - James "Jim" R. Steltenkamp, 85, of Bronson, KY, formerly of FT. Thomas, KY, passed away on June 19, 2019 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Somerset, KY. Jim was a retired Estimator with North American Properties in Cincinnati, OH. He was a member of the local 392 Union. Jim was a former member of Christ Church United Church of Christ in Ft. Thomas, KY. Jim was a current member of the First Christian Church in Somerset, KY. Jim was an avid golfer, and a fan of all sports, especially U.K. Basketball. His passions included working in his yard, wood working, and spending time with his friends and family. He also enjoyed vacationing with his late wife, Joyce (Nee: Macht) Steltenkamp. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Harold J. and Hazel (nee Baker) Steltenkamp and his brother Harold E. Steltenkamp. Jim is survived by his sons, Mark (Karen) Steltenkamp of Milford, OH, and Bob (Diane) Steltenkamp of Ft. Thomas, KY. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren Bobby, Amber, and J.T. Steltenkamp and his great-grandchildren, Aiden, MacKenzie, Jackson, and Lexi. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home. Entombment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Christian Appalachain Project P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911 or the First Christian Church 1115 Highway 39, Somerset, KY 42503. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019
