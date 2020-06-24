James "Jimmy" Stephenson, Jr.Frankfort - James "Jimmy" Stephenson, Jr., 54 years of age, passed away in an automobile accident on Monday, June 22, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Greta Stephenson. Left to mourn his passing is his father, James Stephenson, Sr.; sons, Bradley Stephenson (Beth), Spencer Stephenson (Paige), Chase Stephenson (Megan), and Sawyer Stephenson; sisters, Sherry Stephens (Aaron) and Michelle Schutte (TJ); significant other, Greta Crutcher-Collins; granddaughters, Kaylee and Harper Stephenson; nieces, Logan, Lily, and Meredith and his nephews, Max and Caleb. Jimmy also leaves behind many dear friends. He will be remembered as a hardworking father that enjoyed boating, baseball, playing softball and most of all spending time with family and his beloved granddaughters. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 2:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Big Bone Baptist Cemetery, Union. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Jimmy's honor to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League, 4850 Groh Ln, Fairfield, OH 45014. Online condolences may be left for the family at: