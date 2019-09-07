|
James "Jim" Strausbaugh
Anderson Twp - James "Jim" Strausbaugh, a resident of Anderson Township and Air Force veteran, passed away on September 4th, 2019 at the age of 77. He was the loving husband of 50 years to Carol Strausbaugh, father to Jim (Stephanie), Rich (Emily) and Rob, grandfather to Kailey, Toby, Ben and Kate. He was the brother to Jackie (Gary) Bryson and the late Joy Kerr along with being an uncle and great uncle to many.
In leiu of flowers, donations can be made on his behalf to the SPCA, Foundation for Underserved Rescues (www.furescues.org) or Keep Cincinnati Beautiful.
Services have been held
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019