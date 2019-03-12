|
James T. Henage
Dry Ridge - James T. Henage, 79, of Dry Ridge, KY. died Mar. 8 at home. He was retired from General Motors. He was a charter member and Elder at the Violet Ridge Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Billie Jo Arthur Henage, 1 daughter: Nancy (Doug) Bradley of Crittenden, KY., 1 son: Todd (Diane) Henage of Dry Ridge, KY., 2 brothers: Larry J. Henage of Covington, KY., Rogan L. Henage of New Columbus, KY., 1 step brother: Eddie (Jeanette) Dempsey of Georgetown, KY., 4 grandchildren: Jeremy Todd (Amy) Henage, Rachel Erin (Jordan) Beach, Caleb Daniel Bradley, Elayna Brooke Bradley, 1 great grandchild: Maci Jean Beach. Services will be 11 am Fri. Mar. 15 at the Violet Ridge Church of Christ. Visitation will be at the church Thurs. 4-8 pm. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Dry Ridge. Memorials are suggested to the Violet Ridge Church of Christ Missions. Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge in charge of arrangements. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019