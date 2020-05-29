James "Jim" Talbot
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Talbot

Melbourne - James "Jim" Talbot, 71, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away in his sleep May 22, 2020, after a long illness.

Jim was born in Covington, Kentucky on December 23, 1948. He graduated from Holmes High School and continued his education at Northern KY University. After retiring from FPL, Jim worked several years for the TSA at Orlando Airport. He enjoyed boating, fishing, scuba diving and watching U.K. basketball.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda (Bass) Talbot, and sister, Deborah (Talbot) Moak, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Willa (Whitaker) Talbot, and his brother Jeffrey Talbot.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be given to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beach Funeral Home - West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved