James "Jim" Talbot
Melbourne - James "Jim" Talbot, 71, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away in his sleep May 22, 2020, after a long illness.
Jim was born in Covington, Kentucky on December 23, 1948. He graduated from Holmes High School and continued his education at Northern KY University. After retiring from FPL, Jim worked several years for the TSA at Orlando Airport. He enjoyed boating, fishing, scuba diving and watching U.K. basketball.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda (Bass) Talbot, and sister, Deborah (Talbot) Moak, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Willa (Whitaker) Talbot, and his brother Jeffrey Talbot.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be given to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
