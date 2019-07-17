|
James Theobald Calloway
Blue Ash - Loving husband and best friend of Michele Calloway (nee Brown) for 11 amazing years. They were blessed 5 years ago with their beautiful, 5-year-old daughter, Ariana Michele - his little owl. James was loved by everyone he met, but first loved by his father and mother 33 years ago, Ronald Guy (Brenda) Calloway and Julie Carol Calloway. James was an amazing and giving brother to his siblings, Joseph Calloway and Elizabeth (Jason) Mattingly. James is survived by his grandmother, Thelma Theobald. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. James was a proud and loyal business owner that helped to provide for countless families at Calloway Cleaning and throughout the Cincinnati area. James efforts to help didn't stop in Cincinnati. When disasters occurred, James was the first to jump at the opportunity to provide relief to those in need; including going to Texas during the devastating Hurricane Harvey. James loved to travel but his work and his family were his life. James motto was "I work hard every day being an entrepreneur, husband and father". James was always a giver, and he hasn't stopped yet as he was able to donate his organs to save the lives of 3 other individuals and will continue to help countless others. James went home to be with his heavenly Father on July 14, 2019 at the age of 33. A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19th from 4 - 8 PM at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 20th at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com. Special thanks to his brother-in-law and close friend, Tommy Bugg for composing James's obituary.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019