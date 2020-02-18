Services
James Thomas Price, 52, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Sunday, February 16th at his residence. He was a Financial Analyst with Fidelity Investments. James loved UK basketball, cooking, fishing trips, golfing and especially watching his daughters dance. He was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Price; mother, Susan Sampson (nee. Kukimoto); brother, Thomas George Price and his dog, Tubby. He is survived by his wife, Marianne Price (nee. Aey); daughters, Mary & Kathleen Price; sisters, Karolyn (Donald) Hunter & Dawn (Brent) Lange; step sisters, Laura Griffin & Nancy (Mike) Keller; many nieces & nephews and the family Chocolate Lab, Cal. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. James will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery, Dayton, OH at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Lilliana Schalk Memorial Fund, C/O Highlands High School, 2400 Memorial Parkway, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
