James Toon
Cincinnati - James R. Toon, 73, passed away on January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Imhoff) Toon, devoted father of Jim, Jill (Schwab) and Jenna, dear grandfather of Ben, Wiley, Thomas, Witt and Maddie and twin brother of Sandy Gapinski. Visitation at Elden A Good, Hyde Park, February 6 from 6-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Hyde Park, February 7 at 10 am. If desired memorials can be made to Barrett Cancer Center. Full obituary at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020