James Turner
James T. beloved husband of Gina (Nee: Conaway) Turner. Cherished son of Charles and the late Margaret (Nee: Davison) Turner. Devoted stepson of the late Margaret Ann "Peggy Turner. Dear brother of Margaret (Jeff) McLean, Sarah (Jeff) Heideman, Amy, Chuck (Jeannie), David (Chris) and Brandon (Elizabeth) Turner. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Jim passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 62. Visitation will be held on Fri. Mar.13th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800. Funeral Service will be Sat. Mar. 14th at 10:00am at the funeral home. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Christ Hospital Heart Center, 2123 Auburn Ave Suite 136, Cincinnati, OH 45219. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020