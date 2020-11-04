James "Jim" V. Floyd



Goshen - Passed away on November 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Born on September 24, 1933 in Cincinnati, OH to James and Mella Floyd. Jim graduated from Goshen High School and then went on to Miami University and earned his Bachelor's in Chemistry, then continued on to earn a Master's in Education from Xavier University. While he was at Miami he met his wife, Bobbie. They married in 1955 and later had two daughters. Jim was a teacher and guidance counselor at Goshen High School for many years. Jim is survived by his two daughters; Barbara (Jack Guentz) Floyd and Linda (Jerry) Brandenburg; two grandchildren, Dan (Kaisy) Brandenburg and Becky (Jake) Hunley; three great-grandchildren, Ty Goodwin, Leah Hunley and Josephine Brandenburg; also survived by many relatives and dear friends. Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta "Bobbie" Mae (nee Brackney) Floyd; his parents, James Monroe and Mella (nee Alsip) Floyd; two brothers, Lloyd and Leland "Jack" Floyd. Friends will be received on Monday, November 9, 6 PM - 8 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 11 AM at Goshen Cemetery.









