|
|
James V. O'Bryan
Springdale - Beloved husband of the late Katherine (nee Lloyd) O'Bryan. Devoted father of Marilyn (Ric) Seibert, Bob O'Bryan, James E. (Karen Renee) O'Bryan, and John (Laurie) O'Bryan. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Emily, Natalie, Lucas, and Amanda. Great grandfather of Jonathan and Samantha. Loving friend and companion of the late Toni Gardner. Passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 96. Jim was a proud WWII US Army Veteran, graduate of the University of Kentucky and a devoted UK Wildcats Fan. Visitation is at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, OH, Saturday, March 9 from 9-11AM prior to Mass of Eternal Rest at 12:00 PM at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Road, Glendale, OH. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery Memorial donations may be made to Queen City Hospice. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019