James W. Allaben
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Allaben

Sycamore Twp. - 88, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of LaVon Allaben. Devoted father of Paul B. (Adrienne), Peter C. (Monica), Mark S. (Susan), Timothy D. and Erik W. (Catherine) Allaben. Seven grandchildren survive and one preceded him in death. James has been married to his wife LaVon for 66 years. Mr. Allaben served his country in the Air Force during the Korea War. He received a Master degree from University of Michigan in pharmacy. He was a hospital pharmacist at Yale University before coming to Cincinnati. He taught Pharmacy Technology at the University of Cincinnati. He loved listening to classical music and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Memorial services will be held for the immediate family privately due to current restrictions of public gathering by the state. Please consider signing his virtual register book. All register book submissions will be given to the family as a treasured keepsake for years to come. www.strawserfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved