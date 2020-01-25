Services
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Harrison, OH
View Map
James W. Unwin Obituary
James W. Unwin

W. Harrison - Beloved husband for 67 years of Mary Unwin (Brockmeier). Loving father of Jerry (Susan) Unwin, Mary Kay (Roy) Scott and Joyce (Ed) Ruehl. Devoted grandpa of Bryan and Brandon Scott and Sarah Ruehl. G-Pa of Drew and Christopher Scott. Brother of Rosemary Zapf and the late Tom and Richard Unwin. Brother in law of Marilyn Unwin and Bernadette and Cliff Engelbert. Died Jan. 25, 2020 Age 97. Visitation Tuesday from 5-7pm at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Church, Harrison. Donations may be made to the church.

neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
