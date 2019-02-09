|
|
James Walz
Newport - James "Jim" Walz, 61, of Newport, KY, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was a Salesman with Bob & Don, LLC. Jim was a member of St. Therese Parish in Southgate, KY. He coached basketball and baseball there when his sons attended the parish grade school. He was an avid boater and enjoyed tubing and water skiing with his family. He loved Lake Cumberland and the Florida Keys. Jim was born July 4, 1957 in Ft. Thomas, KY to the late John and Marian (nee: Buckingham) Walz. Jim is survived by his Sons, Michael (Amber) Walz and Adam Walz, Granddaughter Veda Walz, Sister, Karen (Jim) Bettner, Nieces and Nephews, Katie, Abby, Nick, Donna, Becky & Margie. Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at St. Therese Church, Southgate, Kentucky, with Rev. Doug Lauer, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019