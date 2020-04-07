|
James William Rogers
James (Jim) William Rogers passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1 at the age of 88. Born and raised in Warren, OH, he was preceded in death by his mother, Helen (nee Finn) and father James. He is survived by his wife Barbara; sister Carol Zeller; children Brenda (Tony Buchta), Mark (Valerie), and Patrick (Elizabeth); stepchild Wendy Vrona; grandchildren Lyndsey Miller, Joshua Rogers, Daniel Rogers, Jessica Sullivan, Anthony Buchta, Tommy Rogers, Madeleine Rogers, Jack Rogers, Danny Rogers, and Patrick Rogers; and great grandchildren Jackson Miller, Emma Miller and Annabelle Rogers. Upon graduation from Capital University in Columbus, Jim joined the Army and became a tank gunner in the 2nd Armored Division at the time of the Korean War. Always known for his affable demeanor, Jim earned the nickname "Smiley" during his time in the military. His successful sales career with industrial manufacturers included stops in Huron, OH, Holyoke, MA, and Easton PA. He will be remembered by his devotion to Barbara, the reciprocal love he had with his children, and the adoration from his grandchildren. Never one to miss the opportunity to show off his Irish wit, Jim knew no strangers. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family has decided to hold a private ceremony later this summer when hugs and kisses can be shared. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020