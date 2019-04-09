Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tomlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William "Jake" Tomlin


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
James William "Jake" Tomlin Obituary
James "Jake" William Tomlin

Covington - James "Jake" William Tomlin, 82 of Covington, KY passed away on April 4, 2019. He retired from Ampac as a Mechanic after 20 plus years. He loved to fish, drag race, ride his bicycle and loved going to watch all of his family play baseball and softball. He was also a huge UK basketball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Margaret Tomlin, his brother Robert Tomlin and 2 grandchildren Gary Wayne Tomlin and Charlene Tomlin. Jake is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sylvia Iles Tomlin; daughters Vicki Deck (Gary) and Jackie Ellis (Matt); son Gerry Tomlin (Lisa); grandchildren Scott, Tony and Todd; 9 great grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 5 pm until 8 pm. Funeral Service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home at 11 am. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now