James "Jake" William Tomlin
Covington - James "Jake" William Tomlin, 82 of Covington, KY passed away on April 4, 2019. He retired from Ampac as a Mechanic after 20 plus years. He loved to fish, drag race, ride his bicycle and loved going to watch all of his family play baseball and softball. He was also a huge UK basketball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Margaret Tomlin, his brother Robert Tomlin and 2 grandchildren Gary Wayne Tomlin and Charlene Tomlin. Jake is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sylvia Iles Tomlin; daughters Vicki Deck (Gary) and Jackie Ellis (Matt); son Gerry Tomlin (Lisa); grandchildren Scott, Tony and Todd; 9 great grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 5 pm until 8 pm. Funeral Service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home at 11 am. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019