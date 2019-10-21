Resources
Erlanger - James Lee Willis, 95, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on October 20, 2019 at Dominion Assisted Living surrounded by his family. James worked as a postal worker for over 31 years, he was a member of the Erlanger Church of Christ, a member of the Disabled American Veterans, and he was a United States Navy Veteran, who assisted in the cleanup after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Dorothy Willis; and his sisters, Margaret Dudasik and Audrey Kotara. James is survived by his daughters, Susan (Richard) Pryor and Rebecca (Dennis) Clark. He also leaves behind his 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A burial service for James will be held privately at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Not Too Old Program Erlanger Church of Christ 458 Graves Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
