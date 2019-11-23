|
|
James Wilson, Sr.
Florence - James Ronald Wilson, Sr, of Florence, KY, passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. James was a longtime member and deacon at Kent0-Boo Baptist Church in Florence, KY. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially if it involved fishing. James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Maudie Wilson and his parents Marvin and Oda Mae Wilson. He is survived by his son Ronnie (Carol) Wilson, Jr. and daughter Deanna (Roscoe, Jr.) Bailey; his sister Pat Wesdorp and Diane; his brother Tom (Nettie) Wilson; grandchildren Tara, Toshia, Roscoe III and Brett; great-grandchildren: Autumn, Candice, Roscoe IV, Alexis, Kaylee and Tripp; as well as many family members and friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convince of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati: P.O. Box 43027, Cincinnati, OH 45243.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Dec. 5, 2019