|
|
James "Jim" Young
Florence - James "Jim" Young, 90, passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Jim worked as an inspector with Kahn's Meat Packing Company for 36 years. After he retired from Kahn's he worked with American Airlines in Fleet Control at CVG for 13 years. Jim was a member of Erlanger Baptist Church and an Army Veteran. Survivors include his wife Donna Rae Young of Florence, son Douglas Young of Florence, daughter Sandee (Steve) LaGesse of Walton and daughter Kathy (Bob) Smith of Florence. Also surviving are grandchildren Jami (Andy) Hollman, Natasha (Brian) Green, Keith (Valerie) LaGesse, Stephanie Lingrosso and Angela (Daniel) Connor, great grandchildren Isabella, Emmie, Ansley, Rylan and Lilly. Visitation will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 from 10am to 12pm with funeral services to follow at Erlanger Baptist Church. Mausoleum entombment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger. Memorials can be made to St Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd, Edgewood KY, 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019