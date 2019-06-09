Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Edgewood, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Edgewood, KY
Erlanger - James "Jim" Zanitsch, 72, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Zanitsch was the President and Treasurer for B.L. Spille Construction for 27 years upon retiring and served as a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Father Bealer Council #3908. Jim's greatest joy and priority in life was his family. He was caring and nurturing to his friends and family, especially in their times of need. His faith was important to him and he was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church for 43 years. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy and their children; Karen (Paul) Glink, Jill (Brian) Northcutt and Emily (Brian) Prentice. He also leaves his brother, Larry (Patricia) Zanitsch, grandchildren, Laura (Dr. Brandon) Kohrs, James, Jack, and Teddy Prentice, and great grandchildren, Levi and Ruby Kohrs. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:30am at St. Pius X Church, Edgewood, KY with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30am. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to The Knights of Columbus Father Bealer Council #3908, 605 Lytle Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018 or St. Pius X Debt Reduction, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
