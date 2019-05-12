Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
8:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Cold Spring - Jamie Adams, 46, of Cold Spring, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 10, 2019. He worked for CSX as an Engineer. He was a member of the B & O Union. Jamie is survived by his parents, Dale and Patty Adams. Wife; Amy Adams. Daughter; Aaliyah Adams. Sister; Tonia(David) Schwegman. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Service will begin at 8pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
