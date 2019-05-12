|
|
Jamie Adams
Cold Spring - Jamie Adams, 46, of Cold Spring, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 10, 2019. He worked for CSX as an Engineer. He was a member of the B & O Union. Jamie is survived by his parents, Dale and Patty Adams. Wife; Amy Adams. Daughter; Aaliyah Adams. Sister; Tonia(David) Schwegman. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Service will begin at 8pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019