Jan Riegler
Walton - Jan Riegler, 70, of Walton, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence. Jan was a nurse in Flagstaff, AZ and later returned to Northern, KY. She was born to the late Joseph and Jane (nee: Youell) Riegler. Jan is survived by her loving daughter, Stephany Lee Barker and brother, Kevin Riegler. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren, April and Heather Cheatum, Nicole Harper along with two great grandchildren, Arthur DeCamp and Harleigh Caudill. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jenny Harper and brother, Joseph Riegler. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11am to 12:30pm at Walton United Methodist Church, Walton, KY with services to follow at 12:30pm. Inurnment of ashes will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Walton United Methodist Church, Good Samaritan Fund, 68 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.