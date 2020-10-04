1/1
Jane Ann Hasenstab
Jane Ann Hasenstab

Cold Spring - Jane Ann Hasenstab (Nee Hagedorn), 64, of Cold Spring, passed away on October 1, 2020 at her home in Cold Spring, KY. Jane was a retired from St. Luke, and St. Elizabeth Hospitals after 43 years of service as an X-Ray Technician. Jane loved spending time with her family, and she loved her animals. Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, Steven Hagedorn, and Robert Hagedorn. Jane is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mark Hasenstab, her daughter, Allison Hasenstab, her brothers, Jack (Sandi) Hagedorn, Jr., Bill (Mimi) Hagedorn, Dave (Barb) Hagedorn, and Ken (Janis) Hagedorn, and her sister, Mary (Mike) Buring. Jane is also survived by many nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Thomas Church in Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am Thursday at St. Thomas Church. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the LIFE House for Animals 14 Fido Ct. Frankfort, KY 40601, or St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
