Jane Cranley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Cranley

Crestview Hills - Jane O'Toole Cranley, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her residence in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. Jane grew up in Medford, MA where she met the love of her life, Eddie. They moved to Cincinnati where they raised 5 children. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Pius X Church and longtime member of Summit Hills Country Club where she enjoyed golfing. Jane was very proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She was a wonderful cook, but most of all loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward R. Cranley, and two older brothers, Richard and Francis O'Toole. Survivors include her son, Kevin (Debbi) Cranley of Walton, KY, daughters, Kathy (John) Rudnick of Cold Spring, KY, Nancy Cranley of Crestview Hills, KY, Lynne (Gary) Hood of Crestview Hills, KY, Terry (Peter) Flottman of Cold Spring, KY ; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Memorials may be made to: Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 or St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved