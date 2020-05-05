Jane Cranley
Crestview Hills - Jane O'Toole Cranley, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her residence in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. Jane grew up in Medford, MA where she met the love of her life, Eddie. They moved to Cincinnati where they raised 5 children. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Pius X Church and longtime member of Summit Hills Country Club where she enjoyed golfing. Jane was very proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She was a wonderful cook, but most of all loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward R. Cranley, and two older brothers, Richard and Francis O'Toole. Survivors include her son, Kevin (Debbi) Cranley of Walton, KY, daughters, Kathy (John) Rudnick of Cold Spring, KY, Nancy Cranley of Crestview Hills, KY, Lynne (Gary) Hood of Crestview Hills, KY, Terry (Peter) Flottman of Cold Spring, KY ; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Memorials may be made to: Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 or St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 10, 2020.