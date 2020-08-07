Jane E. Udry
Jane E. Udry (nee Bucher), 83, passed away on August 5, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Jeanette Bucher (nee Harshman). Beloved wife of Carl Udry. Loving mother of Charles (Nina Petricone), Larry (Kirsten Lillegard), Eileen (Tom Fitton), Anne (Kevin Bjella), Eddy, and Martha Udry. Dear grandmother to Emmy, Lela, Cailah, Kyle, Eli, Miles and Ruby. Loving sister of the late Sue Corn, Edward Bucher, and Virginia Graboweiki. Jane was devoted to her family and drew great strength from her participation in Recovery and her Prayer Group. She was a long time volunteer at Christ Hospital, and a lover of all animals, especially dogs and horses. She will be dearly missed by her family and spouse of nearly 64 years.
Due to health considerations, funeral services will be private. For more information see vorhisandryan.com