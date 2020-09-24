1/1
Jane Ellen (Troy) Herzner
Glendale - Jane Ellen - 77 of Glendale passed Wednesday, September 23. Born in NYC to the late Wilbur and Ellen Troy. Survived by her husband of 55 years Fred; children Jill Herzner, Janine (Zach) Bolt, Christopher (Chris Piazza) Herzner; grandchildren Kyra, Alex, Ayden and Kenna Bolt; Brothers Jere (Jo) and Kevin (Susie) Troy. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 2- 4 PM at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. www.avancefuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
