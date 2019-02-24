|
|
Jane Fangman
Ft. Thomas - Jane Clara Fangman passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, at the age of 82, after a short illness. Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard "Skip" Fangman and James E. Fangman. She is survived by her younger brother, Donald R. Fangman and various nieces and nephews. Jane was a teacher at Campbell County Elementary School for many years where she was loved by students and parents for her compassion and teaching skills. Her favorites were first graders and educationally challenged students, which she served selflessly. She loved seeing the sense of accomplishment and self-worth in the faces of the children she taught. After retirement her entire life was dedicated to teaching, tutoring and volunteering; one of her favorite passions was the Special Olympics which she was devoted to for many years. Later in life Jane joined the caring and loving Carmel Manor Family where she quickly became the perfect ambassador, devoting much of her time and energy to visiting patients to spread encouragement and cheer. Her positive approach to life and never-give-up attitude will be missed by many. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Wednesday February 27, 2019 at the Carmel Manor Chapel 100 Carmel Manor Rd. Ft. Thomas, KY. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of the Mass at Carmel Manor Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Road, Ft. Thomas, Ky 41075. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family. Online condolences can be made www.dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019