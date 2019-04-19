Resources
Jane Frances Hehemann Morse


Jane Frances Hehemann Morse

Los Angeles - Jane Frances Hehemann Morse

March 15, 1944-April 11, 2019

Suddenly in Los Angeles where she had lived for the past six years.

Daughter of the late William and Catherine Hehemann she grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio where she attended Ursuline Academy. Jane graduated from Marquette University and shortly after moved to Boston where she met her late husband, Michael Morse. After his early death, Jane enrolled at Boston University where she received a BS from the School of Nursing in 1980 and settled in Newton to raise her family. She excelled in her career as a psychiatric nurse working at McClean Hospital, Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center, Boston City Hospital, and the VA Hospital in Boston. Jane was a lover of good books and good conversation and had an appreciation for the absurdities in life. She showed compassion for her many friends and family and demonstrated an openness that put others at ease. These qualities served her well in life and in her career in the psychiatric field, caring for adults and children. She maintained close ties with classmates from high school and college and with friends and colleagues from her years in Boston Jane leaves her daughter, Sarah, and son-in-law Glen Mazzara of Los Angeles, her son Timothy of Los Angeles and Boston, and her grandchildren Cheayann, Liam, Malcolm, and August. Her sisters Mary Hehemann and Kathy Ruwe and her husband Jerry of Cincinnati and brother Dr. William Hehemann and his wife Grace of Indiana also survive her. Other members of her family include her sister-in-law Katie and brothers-in-law John, Peter and Paul Morse and many nieces and nephews scattered throughout the country. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration of her life will take place in Boston in June.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019
