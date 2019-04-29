|
Sister Jane Frances Kaelin, CDP
Melbourne - Sr. Jane Frances Kaelin, CDP died peacefully at Holy Family Home on April 27, 2019. She was a professed member of the Congregation of Divine Providence for 66 years. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1934 to John and Priscilla Brokamp Kaelin, she made her first profession of vows in 1953 and professed her final vows in 1958. Sr. Jane Frances began her ministry of nursing in 1953 at Our Lady of the Way Hospital, Martin Kentucky. She also served in Providence, RI where she ministered at St. Vincent Home for Infants and later at St. Joseph Infant Home, Cincinnati, OH. She began a new phase of ministry as Activities Director at Holy Family Home, Melbourne and then volunteered as receptionist for the next six years until she moved there in 2012. A woman of strength, compassion, and gentle guidance in her work with the sick, mothers, their babies, and orphaned children, she maintained contact with many of her patients over the years. Her sense of humor and smile despite her long illness was an inspiration to those around her. She will be missed by her religious community, the Sisters of Divine Providence, and her nieces and nephews. Her brothers, Jack and Jim Kaelin preceded her in death. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Chapel, Holy Family Home, Melbourne on Wednesday, May 1 at 4:00. Visitation will begin at 2:30 and a Wake Service at 3:00 with burial in convent cemetery following Mass. Memorials to the Congregation of Divine Providence, 5300 Saint Anne Drive, Melbourne, KY 41059. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2019