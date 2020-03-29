|
Jane Frances Kossen (nee Madden)
Sharonville - 82, passed away March 26 at her home, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister; husband, James Kossen; and daughter, Peggy Smerik. Survived by 6 children: Ann, James (Rhonda), son-in-law Randy, Dennis (Carolyn), Mary Jane (Don), Chris (David), Andrew (Susan); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved and adored; her sister, Martha Arbogast; brother-in-law, Robert Kossen; and beloved dog, Marmalade. Jane was a resident of Sharonville for 60 years and an active member of St. Michael's Parish, Sharonville Seniors, and TOPS of West Chester. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, and walks in Sharon Woods. A private service will be held for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Michael's Parish, Hospice of SW Ohio, the or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
