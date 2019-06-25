|
Jane H. Duncan
Blue Ash - Passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 93. Devoted daughter of the late Harry & Augusta M. Heminghaus. Beloved wife of the late Dan B. Duncan. Loving mother of Gay Laughlin and Joan (Radovan) Veliman. Cherished grandmother of Maria (James) Tyler and Rachel Laughlin. She is now reunited with good friends and family who departed this life before her. Visitation on Friday, June 28 at Mihovk- Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road from 11am until chapel service at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Mason OH 45040. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019