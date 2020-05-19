Jane Helen Barger
Plainfield, IN - Jane Helen Barger of Plainfield, IN, formerly of Cincinnati, died on May 14, 2020. Born Jane Aubruner on November 28,1958 in Hammond, IN to loving parents Patricia Ahern Aubruner and William George Aubruner, Jr., Jane was eldest of three girls. She attended Purdue University where she graduated with Chemical Engineering degree and married Bruce in 1982. Jane began her career at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, OH. Jane and Bruce had a son in 1987. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; their son, William (Bill); her mother, Patricia Aubruner; sisters, Ann and Kathy; their husbands, Scott Swiontek and Joe Garmon; her niece, Amy; nephew, Matt, and his wife, Jess. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, IN. For a full obituary and to send condolences visit http://www.hamptongentry.com
Plainfield, IN - Jane Helen Barger of Plainfield, IN, formerly of Cincinnati, died on May 14, 2020. Born Jane Aubruner on November 28,1958 in Hammond, IN to loving parents Patricia Ahern Aubruner and William George Aubruner, Jr., Jane was eldest of three girls. She attended Purdue University where she graduated with Chemical Engineering degree and married Bruce in 1982. Jane began her career at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, OH. Jane and Bruce had a son in 1987. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; their son, William (Bill); her mother, Patricia Aubruner; sisters, Ann and Kathy; their husbands, Scott Swiontek and Joe Garmon; her niece, Amy; nephew, Matt, and his wife, Jess. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, IN. For a full obituary and to send condolences visit http://www.hamptongentry.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 21, 2020.