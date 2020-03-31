|
Jane Krems
Cincinnati - (nee Middendorf), Beloved wife for 38 years to the late P Joseph Krems, loving mother of Robert (Carol) Krems, Mary Jo (Thomas) Heintz and James (Shari) Krems, cherished grandmother of Joshua, Lauren, Sarah, Julia, Ashley, Joseph and Nicklaus, sister of Frank Middendorf and Ruth Regensburger, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jane passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at age 89. Service Private. In lieu of flowers, donation to Little Flower Church in Mt Airy. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020