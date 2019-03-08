Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Jane Concannon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John Fisher
3227 Church St
Newtown, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Concannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane M. Concannon


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery
Jane M. Concannon Obituary
Jane M. Concannon

Cincinnati - Jane M. Concannon (nee McCaffrey) passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at age 69. She is survived by her children Patrick (Mandi) and Cara (Brian) Frost; two grandsons, Finley Concannon and Evan Frost; siblings Michael (Penny) McCaffrey, Elizabeth (John) Knab, and Peggy (Jim) Barr; and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. and Margaret M. McCaffrey. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 4-8 pm at St. John Fisher, 3227 Church St., Newtown, OH, 45244. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 12 at 10:00 am, St. John Fisher. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati, 19 Broadcast Plaza, 635 W. 7th St., Suite 309, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now