Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Mason Christian Village
411 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Mason Christian Village
411 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
Resources
Jane M. Stuart


1927 - 2019
Jane M. Stuart Obituary
Jane M. Stuart

Loveland - Jane (nee Metzger) Stuart of Loveland. Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Stuart. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Carol & Mark Bowman, Bettie & Randy Howe, and the late David Allen Stuart. Cherished grandmother of R. Stuart, Andrew, and Sarah Bowman. Loving sister of the late Loueva, Sarah E., and Alfred P. Metzger. Passed away April 16, 2019 at the age of 91. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Monday, April 22 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140. Services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 23 at Mason Christian Village, 411 Western Row Road, Mason, OH 45040, with a viewing at 1:30 PM. Donations in memory of Jane may be directed to -Blue Ash, Samaritan's Purse, or The James Cancer Center.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
