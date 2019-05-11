|
Jane Margaret Hill
Wilder - Jane Margaret Hill, 77, of Wilder, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Wilder.
Jane was an alumna of Centre College. She worked as a hospital lab technician, business executive and biology teacher at Villa Madonna Academy and Highlands High School. Jane's love of animals and plants was equalled by her dedication to family and deep friendships.
She was preceded in death by her parents Garnett and Margaret Enslen Hill of Fort Thomas.
Survivors include her brother Jim (Marilyn) Hill of Wilder; nieces Teresa Hill (Donavan) Hornsby of Fort Thomas and Melanie (Benjamin) Costello of Fort Thomas; great nieces and great nephews, Madeline, Elias and Samuel Hornsby and Margaret and Louis Costello, all of Fort Thomas. Also surviving are her aunt, Lillian Chapman of Fort Thomas; cousins Larry (Sandy) Chapman of Alexandria, Marilyn Chapman of Fort Thomas, Allen (Diane) Chapman of Fort Thomas and Bob (Jacqueline) Chapman of Walton; and friend and neighbor Sheila Feltner of Wilder.
A private burial of cremains will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, in Southgate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Campbell County Animal Shelter (1989 Poplar Ridge Road, Melbourne KY 41059) or the National Wildlife Federation (PO Box 1583, Merrifield VA 22116-1583 or online at www.nwf.org).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2019