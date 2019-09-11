|
|
Jane Meurer
Blu Ash - Jane (nee Mayer) Meurer, beloved wife of the late James "Jim" Meurer for 45 years. Loving mother of Linda Prichard, Lisa and Laurie Meurer. Daughter of the late Frank and Rose Mayer. Dear sister of Thomas (Chris) and Frank (Bev) Mayer and the late Richard (Jean) Mayer, Virginia (Jack) Yearout, Marylou Witsken, and Dorothy Kempf. Passed away Sunday Sept. 8, 2019 at the age of 82. Longtime resident of Blue Ash. Jane retired from The Kroger Company after 25 plus years. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday Sept. 16 from 4:30-6:30pm with service immediately following both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Memorials requested to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019