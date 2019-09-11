Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Jane Meurer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Meurer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Meurer


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jane Meurer Obituary
Jane Meurer

Blu Ash - Jane (nee Mayer) Meurer, beloved wife of the late James "Jim" Meurer for 45 years. Loving mother of Linda Prichard, Lisa and Laurie Meurer. Daughter of the late Frank and Rose Mayer. Dear sister of Thomas (Chris) and Frank (Bev) Mayer and the late Richard (Jean) Mayer, Virginia (Jack) Yearout, Marylou Witsken, and Dorothy Kempf. Passed away Sunday Sept. 8, 2019 at the age of 82. Longtime resident of Blue Ash. Jane retired from The Kroger Company after 25 plus years. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday Sept. 16 from 4:30-6:30pm with service immediately following both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Memorials requested to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now